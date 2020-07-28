Coach Ron Rivera suggested the Washington Football Team may bring in some outside help at Gandy-Golden's position, considering Kelvin Harmon (knee) and Cody Latimer (commissioner's exempt list) both are unavailable, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Harmon tore an ACL earlier this summer, while Latimer is facing serious legal charges. Gandy-Golden thus appears to be the rare fourth-round pick with a decent shot to win a starting job as a rookie, though it sounds like he may get some veteran competition soon enough. In terms of the current roster, he'd mostly be duking it out with young, undrafted players to earn outside snaps across from No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin. Meanwhile, Steven Sims will try to fend off Trey Quinn for slot work.