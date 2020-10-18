Gandy-Golden (hamstring) was ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Giants.

It's unclear how the rookie suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game following the team's first drive. Gandy-Golden hasn't had an ideal start to his first NFL campaign, hauling in just one catch on three targets for three yards this year. In his stead, Isaiah Wright will continue to suit up in three-wide sets, with just Cam Sims behind him for the remainder of the contest.