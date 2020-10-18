Gandy-Golden (hamstring) was ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Giants.
It's unclear how the rookie suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game following the team's first drive. Gandy-Golden hasn't had an ideal start to his first NFL campaign, hauling in just one catch on three targets for three yards this year. In his stead, Isaiah Wright will continue to suit up in three-wide sets, with just Cam Sims behind him for the remainder of the contest.
More News
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: No catches against Ravens•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: No receptions in Week 3•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: To be available Sunday•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Practices fully again•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Returns to practice Friday•