Gandy-Golden (concussion) was a full participation in Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
It has yet to be confirmed that Gandy-Golden has fully cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol, but Wednesday's unrestricted session is an indication that he's at least close to full health. The rookie fourth-round pick will look to garner full medical clearance in time for Sunday's season opener against the Eagles, though it looks like he'll begin the season as Washington's No. 4 receiver behind Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Dontrelle Inman.
