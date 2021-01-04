Gandy-Golden (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Eagles, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Gandy-Golden came off IR on Dec. 26, but he isn't yet ready to return to game action. Through six regular-season appearances this year, the rookie caught one of seven targets for three yards.
