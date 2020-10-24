Gandy-Golden (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Despite numerous injuries to Washington pass catchers, Gandy-Golden simply hasn't been involved much during his rookie season accumulating just one catch across 43 offensive snaps. It doesn't seem as if the fourth-round pick will on the injured-reserve list much more than the required three weeks, but he'll miss a number of solid fantasy matchups including games against the Cowboys, Giants and Lions during that span.
