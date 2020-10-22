Gandy-Golden (hamstring) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
Gandy-Golden didn't take any reps for the second straight practice, increasing the likelihood that he won't be available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Coach Ron Rivera acknowledged earlier in the week that both Gandy-Golden and Isaiah Wright (shoulder) were unlikely to play Sunday, so Washington will be a bit shorthanded at receiver Week 7.
