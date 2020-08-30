Gandy-Golden (undisclosed) didn't practice Saturday or Sunday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Gandy-Golden was removed from Friday's session and didn't return over the weekend. In addition to battling an undisclosed injury, he may be struggling with the mental aspect of adjusting to the NFL, as coach Ron Rivera mentioned Saturday that the rookie is "still making mistakes out there," JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports. Rivera pointed to pre-snap alignments and route running as two areas of concern, perhaps explaining why the fourth-round pick hasn't been getting many first-team reps. Most reports from Washington training camp suggest Steven Sims and Dontrelle Inman have seen the majority of snaps alongside Terry McLaurin.