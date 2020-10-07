Gandy-Golden was not targeted during Sunday's 31-17 loss to Baltimore.
The 2020 fourth-round draft choice logged his first NFL catch in the second game of the season against Arizona, and he followed that up with a 22-yard rush on his only offensive touch against the Browns Week 3. Gandy-Golden fielded 17 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday afternoon against the AFC's reigning No. 1 seed, but he was not one of Washington's four receivers who registered a target. The Liberty product remains a depth option heading into a Week 5 matchup against a Rams defense that has allowed the second-fewest receiving touchdowns (one) to opposing WRs this season.
