Gandy-Golden didn't catch either of his two targets but rushed once for 22 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Ravens.

Gandy-Golden played 19 of 65 offensive snaps (29 percent) to finish fifth among Washington's wide receivers Sunday. Barring an injury, Gandy-Golden may struggle to make much of a fantasy impact this season, but his collegiate success -- he recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his final three seasons -- makes him an intriguing option in dynasty formats.