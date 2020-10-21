Gandy-Golden (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN NFL Nation reports.
Gandy-Golden lasted less than one drive against the Giants last week before exiting with this injury, and the hamstring is still bothering as Washington begins its week of practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. The rookie fourth-rounder has just one catch and one carry this season.
