Washington activated Gandy-Golden from injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The fourth-round rookie from Liberty shifted to IR on Oct. 24 after composing an uneventful stat line of 25 scrimmage yards on two offensive touches in five appearances between Weeks 2 and 6. Gandy-Golden will now slot into a depth position at wide receiver as Washington attempts to secure its first NFC East title since 2012.
More News
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Chance to return Week 16•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Opens 21-day window to return•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Aiming to pratice Thursday•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Lands on IR•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gandy-Golden: Misses another practice•