Washington activated Gandy-Golden from injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The fourth-round rookie from Liberty shifted to IR on Oct. 24 after composing an uneventful stat line of 25 scrimmage yards on two offensive touches in five appearances between Weeks 2 and 6. Gandy-Golden will now slot into a depth position at wide receiver as Washington attempts to secure its first NFC East title since 2012.

