Gandy-Golden (hamstring) practiced Thursday, opening his 21-day window for Washington to activate him from injured reserve, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Gandy-Golden took part in position drills as he seeks his first game action since Week 6. Prior to suffering a hamstring injury, he made four appearances in which he gathered in one of five targets for three yards and ripped off a 22-yard run. If he's able to return, Gandy-Golden could have a tough time cracking a wide receiver group that has settled on Terry McLaurin (ankle) and Cam Sims at the top, with Steven Sims, Isaiah Wright and Dontrelle Inman mixing in on occasion.