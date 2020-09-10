Gandy-Golden (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
The rookie receiver matched his level of activity from Wednesday, but Washington has yet to confirm that Gandy-Golden has cleared the NFL's five-phase concussion protocol. Assuming he gets the green light for Sunday's season opener versus the Eagles, Gandy-Golden should serve as Washington's first receiver off the bench behind starters Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Dontrelle Inman.
