Gandy-Golden (undisclosed) participated in Friday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Gandy-Golden hasn't been up to par in training camp, so it's a positive sign that he's back on the field after missing a week of practice. The rookie wideout will look to fine-tune his skillset, as the 22-year-old was highly productive in college, recording three straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Washington is banking on his development, but Steven Sims and Dontrelle Inman are expected to start in three-wide sets alongside Terry McLaurin to begin the year.