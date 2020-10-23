Gandy-Golden (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
The rookie fourth-round pick couldn't finish his first drive of the day Week 6, and he has yet to resume practicing, so it's unsurprising to see Washington shut him down for at least one game. Gandy-Golden will get the benefit of a Week 8 bye to rest up with an eye on returning Nov. 8 versus the Giants.
