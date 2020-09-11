Gandy-Golden (concussion) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Gandy-Golden logged full practices all week, but Washington didn't officially clear him until the release of Friday's injury report. The 2020 fourth-round pick thus is set to make his NFL debut this weekend after going through the concussion protocol over the course of the last two weeks.
