Gibson (toe) rushed 19 times for 75 yards and caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's playoff-clinching win over the Eagles.

Gibson concludes his rookie campaign with 795 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 170 carries (4.7 yards per tote) while catching 36 passes for 247 more yards. Washington unearthed a gem in the third round of this year's draft, and the breakout back let the world know with a monstrous three-touchdown showcase against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Gibson was already producing fantasy-worthy numbers prior to his explosion on national television, but his ascension to the top of the player rankings was brought to a screeching halt when he suffered a toe injury late in the year. The 22-year-old was able to get back into action before Washington heads into the playoffs, which bodes well for the Football Team's chances of upsetting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. Perhaps the talented rookie can increase his stock even more with another statement game on the national stage, but we have seen enough to already consider Gibson a starting-level player with upside in fantasy drafts next season.