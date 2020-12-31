Gibson (toe) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday and is slated to go down as a non-participant on Washington's official report, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

After missing two games while battling turf toe, Gibson returned to action in the Week 16 loss to the Panthers, carrying 10 times for 61 yards and catching three passes for eight yards while playing 30 percent of Washington's offensive snaps. Though Washington didn't report that Gibson experience a setback in his return to action, his absence from two straight practices to begin Week 17 may indicate otherwise. Gibson will likely need to get back on the field in at least a limited capacity Friday to have a shot at suiting up in Sunday's game against the Eagles. If Gibson can't go, Washington would turn to J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber as its main options out of the backfield.