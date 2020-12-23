Gibson (toe) participated in the walk-through portion of Wednesday's practice, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Gibson also put in some work during team drills before hitting the sideline to consult with the equipment crew about his shoes. Gibson has missed the past two games due to a bout with turf toe, but his presence on the field both last Friday and to start this week is a decent sign that he's trending in the right direction. Washington will reveal how much work he was able to handle when it releases its first Week 16 injury report later Wednesday.
