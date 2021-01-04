Gibson (toe) is active for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Gibson is playing through a turf toe injury at the moment, which sidelined him Weeks 14 and 15 before he mustered 69 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches last Sunday against the Panthers. Washington can clinch the NFC East with a victory Sunday, meaning he may attempt to increase his 30-percent share of the offense snaps from Week 16.
