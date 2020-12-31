Gibson (toe) didn't practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
For a second consecutive session, Gibson logged a DNP as he manages a turf toe injury that sidelined him Weeks 14 and 15. Coach Ron Rivera alleviated concerns Thursday, stating Gibson is "fine" and Washington is allowing the running back to get as much rest as possible to be ready for game day, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Considering Gibson churned out 69 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches this past Sunday against the Panthers, he should be good for at least that much work Week 17 in Philadelphia if he's able to suit up.
More News
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Absent for second straight practice•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Missing practice to begin week•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Tallies 69 yards in return•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Back in action Sunday•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Set to play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Could be game-time call•