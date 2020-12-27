Gibson (toe) is listed as active Sunday against the Panthers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Back in action for the first time since suffering a turf toe injury Week 13 at Pittsburgh, Gibson could have a smaller workload than normal, considering he practiced in a limited capacity in advance of this contest. J.D. McKissic still is on hand for pass-catching reps out of Washington's backfield, while Peyton Barber is available for early-down work and short-yardage situations. Still, in the 11 appearances in which he was healthy this season, Gibson averaged 15.5 touches for 79.8 yards from scrimmage and one TD per game.