Washington listed Gibson as the No. 2 running back on the unofficial depth chart the team released Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

J.D. McKissic sits atop the depth chart heading into Week 1, but his presence there doesn't necessarily mean he'll take Washington's first snap or lead the backfield in carries and touches in Sunday's season opener versus the Eagles. Instead, Washington is expected to make use of a committee of running backs that includes McKissic, Gibson, Peyton Barber and Bryce Love. The latter two backs will likely see most of their use in pure running situations, while McKissic's skills as a pass catcher could allow him to see steady work on three downs. During his final year at Memphis in 2019, Gibson excelled both as a runner (11.2 yards per carry on 33 totes) and receiver (38 receptions for 735 yards and eight scores), so the rookie third-round pick seemingly has the best potential among Washington's four backs to emerge as a three-down option. The uncertainty regarding what Gibson's workload might look like early on will make it difficult to depend on him in Week 1 fantasy lineups.