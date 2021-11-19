Gibson (shin) was removed from the injury report for Sunday's game at Carolina, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Gibson continues to play through a stress fracture in his shin, and it appears a Week 9 bye may have done him some good, as he managed 26 touches and 63 percent snap share in the Week 10 win over Tampa Bay, following three straight games with 16 of fewer touches on 42 percent or less of snaps. Game script/context was also a big factor, with J.D. McKissic getting more playing time throughout an ugly October where Washington repeatedly faced deficits. While Gibson's playing time and the total team rushing volume may vary week to week, his dominance of Washington's ground workload has been consistent.