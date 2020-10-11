Gibson rushed 11 times for 27 yards and brought in all five targets for 24 yards in the Washington Football Team's 30-10 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

The versatile running back once again paced the backfield in carries and had a solid role in the passing game, but with the duo of Kyle Allen and Alex Smith averaging a minuscule 3.7 yards per attempt, there just wasn't much upside to be had. Gibson does appear to enjoy clear lead-back status at the moment, and the fact he's seen five targets apiece in back-to-back games is certainly encouraging. Gibson will look for more overall production and opportunity in a favorable Week 6 road matchup against the division-rival Giants.