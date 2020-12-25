Gibson (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Gibson was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, with coach Rivera noting Thursday that the running back looked good. Both Gibson and QB Alex Smith (toe) appear truly questionable, while WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) is listed as doubtful. J.D. McKissic got 24 carries and 14 targets the past two weeks with Gibson inactive, working ahead of Peyton Barber (16 carries, four targets) for the most part.
