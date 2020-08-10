Gibson could eventually fill the role the Washington Football Team had in mind for Derrius Guice, who was released last week, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.

With 4.39 speed in a 228-pound frame, Gibson certainly looks the part of an NFL lead back, but he essentially played just one season at Memphis, where he took most of his snaps as a wide receiver. While coach Ron Rivera made it clear he views the rookie as a running back first and foremost, the team has Gibson sitting in on meetings with both position groups. Even with Guice out of the picture, Gibson's initial role likely will entail some combination of passing-down backfield work, gadget plays and kick returns, rather than regular playing time as a ballcarrier. There should be room for growth throughout the season, as there's no clear dominant force in a Washington backfield that otherwise consists of Adrian Peterson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber and Bryce Love. The rookie third-round pick is the only of the bunch with potential to combine power, speed and receiving ability. His transition to the NFL may be tricky, but Gibson's long-term ceiling is tantalizing.