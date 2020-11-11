Gibson didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Gibson is coming off a career-low nine touches this past Sunday against the Giants, resulting in 55 yards from scrimmage and one TD. His offensive snap share (46 percent) wasn't out of the norm, but perhaps the shoulder issue forced Washington to use J.D. McKissic a bit more (12 touches, 83 percent share). In any case, Gibson's status will be one to watch as the weekend approaches to get a sense of his availability for Week 10.
More News
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Scores TD in losing effort•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Thrives in workhorse role•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Posts 55 total yards in loss•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Limited by toe injury•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Compiles 51 total yards in loss•