Gibson (toe) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Gibson and Alex Smith (calf) were present for the session, but neither actually participated, or at least they didn't do enough to be listed as LP rather than DNP. While Gibson's conitnued absence from practice isn't a great sign, coach Ron Rivera did say the running back has made "good progress" recovering from turf toe, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports. The team isn't ready to rule Gibson out for Sunday's game against Seattle, though it's certainly possible he misses another game.
