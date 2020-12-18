Gibson (toe) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Seattle, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Gibson returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, doing individual drills while the rest of the offense did team work on the other side of the field, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. While he hasn't officially been ruled out for the upcoming game, Gibson is more likely to make it back for Week 16 against the Panthers. Washington split backfield work between Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic last week, with the former getting one more carry (12-11) and the latter one more target (4-3). Coach Ron Rivera told reporters Thursday that he's "very hopeful" Gibson will return before the end of the regular season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.