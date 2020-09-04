Gibson's emergence during training camp played a role in Washington's decision to release Adrian Peterson on Friday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The third-round rookie already was ticketed for a role in the Week 1 gameplan, but it was Peterson who was widely viewed as the favorite to serve as the lead runner. It's now possible GIbson handles the job, though this report notes that Peyton Barber could also get carries, and the team still has J.D. McKissic for passing downs. Gibson is the one with three-down potential, even if it doesn't materialize right away.