Gibson (toe) worked with the training staff on the side during Wednesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Gibson played through a turf toe injury Weeks 16 and 17, racking up 136 yards on 29 rushes (4.7 YPC) and hauling in four of five targets for 14 yards. He didn't log any practice reps last week before suiting up for the regular-season finale, so he doesn't necessarily have to take part in drills this week to be cleared for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Buccaneers. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether or not Gibson made an appearance on the practice field.