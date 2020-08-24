Gibson had a couple nice runs with the first-team offense at the beginning of Monday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of the official team website reports.

Washington seems to be taking a mix-and-match approach with its running backs, splitting first-team reps between Gibson, Adrian Peterson, Bryce Love, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber. While Peterson remains the favorite for the Week 1 start, it's Gibson who offers the highest ceiling for fantasy value down the road, combining pass-catching skill with 4.39 speed in a 228-pound frame. Peterson and Barber are early down bruisers with minimal receiving ability, while McKissic is an undersized passing-down specialist. Gibson, and maybe Love, at least have the theoretical upside to earn playing time in a variety of situations. We'll continue to monitor the division of practice reps leading up to Week 1.