Gibson carried the ball nine times for 49 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Browns. He also added three catches for 11 yards.

Gibson found the end zone for the second consecutive game, converting a two-yard score to cap off a third quarter drive. While that helped him to a productive day, he also broke off rushes of 13 and nine yards. The only downside to his performance was a lost fumble to end the first half, though the mistake did not have a major impact on the outcome of the game. While Gibson still saw only nine of the 22 carries out of Washington's backfield, it seems to be only a matter of time before he emerges as the top option for the team.