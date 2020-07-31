Gibson has been sitting in on running back meetings, but he's also doing technical work as a wide receiver, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Coach Ron Rivera said the rookie third-round pick will first be evaluated as a running back, in addition to potentially handling return work on special teams. However, the Washington Football Team has a greater need for talent at wide receiver, especially after Kelvin Harmon tore an ACL over the summer. It's also possible Gibson get his own unique role, as opposed to being a fill-in option at multiple positions. Running backs coach Randy Jordan mentioned Gibson learning the "F" receiver spot, which essentially would be the slot role in offensive coordinator Scott Turner's scheme, per Mark Bullock of The Athletic. Steven Sims and Trey Quinn are the other candidates for slot work, while the backfield contains Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson, J.D. McKissic, Bryce Love and Peyton Barber.