Gibson (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, is expected to be "good to go" for the regular-season finale, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Gibson's availability won't be locked in until Washington releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, but the rookie looks like he'll be ready to go as the Football Team looks to punch its ticket to the postseason. After missing Weeks 14 and 15 while battling turf toe, Gibson returned to action for the Week 16 loss to Carolina, playing 21 snaps and carrying 10 times for 61 yards while hauling in three of four targets for eight yards. Gibson didn't practice in any fashion this week, but head coach Ron Rivera indicated that the Football Team was merely taking a cautious approach with the running back leading up to the all-important season finale. Assuming he's active, Gibson should serve as Washington's lead ballcallier while splitting work on passing downs with J.D. McKissic.