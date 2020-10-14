Gibson (toe) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Gibson is a new addition to the injury report, after handling his typical workload (16 touches, 56 percent snap share) in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Rams. His ability to practice -- even on a limited basis -- suggests he's expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Giants. The rookie has taken nine or more carries in every game, and he now has back-to-back weeks with five targets.
