Gibson (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Gibson logged 37 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's playoff-clinching win over the Eagles, en route to carrying 19 times for 75 yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, it seems likely that Gibson's DNP listing Tuesday is indicative of him continuing to manage the toe issue that led to him being listed as questionable heading into Week 17 action.

