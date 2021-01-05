Gibson (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Gibson logged 37 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's playoff-clinching win over the Eagles, en route to carrying 19 times for 75 yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, it seems likely that Gibson's DNP listing Tuesday is indicative of him continuing to manage the toe issue that led to him being listed as questionable heading into Week 17 action.
More News
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Posts 75 yards in crucial win•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Active Sunday•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Likely to play Week 17•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Listed as questionable•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Not spotted Friday•
-
Football Team's Antonio Gibson: Another absence Thursday•