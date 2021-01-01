GIbson (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

There was no report of a setback after last week's loss to Carolina, but there will inevitably be some level of concern after Gibson was held out of practice Wednesday through Friday. If he doesn't end up playing Sunday night, Washington likely would split backfield work between J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber -- just as we saw in Weeks 14 and 15.