Gibson (toe) practiced fully Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
One day removed from having limitations on his practice reps, Gibson handled all of them. After earning 11 touches Week 1, he's averaged 14.8 touches for 72.8 yards from scrimmage per game and scored three TDs over the last four contests. Considering he's earning most of the RB touches for Washington, Gibson will look to strike Sunday against a Giants defense that has allowed 172.8 total yards per game to running backs this season.
