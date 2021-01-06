Gibson (toe) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Gibson played through the same injury the past two weeks, including 20 touches and 59 percent snap share in the Week 17 win over Philadelphia. He gets a tough matchup in the wild-card round, facing a Bucs defense that led the league in both rushing yards allowed (80.6 per game) and opponent YPC (3.6).
