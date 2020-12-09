Gibson is unlikely to play Sunday against the 49ers after being diagnosed with a case of turf toe, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gibson was removed early in Monday's win over the Steelers with the left foot injury, playing just four snaps and finishing with 14 yards on two carries. Washington doesn't yet have an estimated timeline for Gibson's return, but turf toe injuries often sideline players for multiple games. Assuming Gibson is forced to sit out this weekend's game, J.D. McKissic will likely step into a larger role as Washington's top back, while Peyton Barber would see more work as an inside runner and during short-yardage situations.