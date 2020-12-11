Gibson (turf toe) isn't practicing Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Gibson has now been held out from practice three days in a row, so it'll likely be J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber getting the backfield work Sunday in San Francisco.
