Gibson (knee) won't return to Monday's contest at Pittsburgh.
At the time of his departure in the first quarter, Gibson had two carries for 14 yards. Initially deemed doubtful to return, he'll have to wait until Sunday against the 49ers, at best, for his next game action. In the meantime, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber have covered for Gibson at running back.
