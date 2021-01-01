Gibson (toe) isn't participating in the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Gibson returned from a two-game absence for last week's loss to the Panthers, taking 13 touches for 69 yards while playing 30 percent of offensive snaps. The missed practice time might seem worrisome, but head coach Ron Rivera has said the rookie running backs is "fine," and offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Gibson's reduced snap share last week was a product of game script. Still, Gibson's status will bear monitoring when Washington releases its final injury report later Friday.

More News