Gibson (toe) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Gibson was able to avoid being ruled out Friday after he returned to practice in a limited fashion, but with Washington still listing him as "doubtful" for the contest, he never seemed to have much of a shot to suit up Week 15. With the rookie set to miss his second straight game, Washington will lean on a combination of J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber out of the backfield. McKissic will handle most of the passing-down work and will mix in as a change-of-pace option, while Barber likely garners usage as an early-down and short-yardage back.