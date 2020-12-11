Gibson (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Gibson never returned to the game after his first-quarter exit Monday against the Steelers. He then missed practice Wednesday through Friday, with the lack of participation suggesting he could miss time beyond Week 14. Washington figures to split backfield work between J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber this weekend, with the former likely handling more snaps and targets, while the latter is a better bet for early down carries and goal-line work. McKissic looks like the superior fantasy play, as he'd been getting a lot of targets from Alex Smith even before Gibson was hobbled by turf toe.