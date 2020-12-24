Gibson (toe) took part in individual drills at Thursday's practice, Julie Donaldson of Washington's official site reports.
Gibson seems poised to match his activity level from Wednesday, when he was listed as a limited participant, but Thursday's injury report could reveal otherwise. In any case, he appears to be drawing close to ending his two-game absence due to a turf toe injury. Consequently, Gibson's status will be one to monitor as the weekend draws closer.
