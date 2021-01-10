Gibson (toe) is active for Saturday's wild-card game versus the Buccaneers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
For a third consecutive contest, Gibson is playing through a turf toe injury. In the first two outings, he combined for 33 touches for 150 yards from scrimmage. That said, he hasn't reached the end zone since torching the Cowboys for three touchdowns back in Week 12.
